2 teenagers have been missing for a week, according to Cabarrus County police

Elizabeth and Colby Hager were last seen in the Harrisburg area on July 19.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, N.C. — Two teenagers, Elizabeth and Colby Hager, have been missing since July 19, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.

The two were last seen in the Harrisburg area of Cabarrus County. They are also known to hang out in areas of Kannapolis, Landis, and China Grove.

Elizabeth, who also goes by Lizzie, is a 16-year-old female with brown hair and brown eyes. Colby M. Hager is a 15-year-old male with brown eyes and blonde hair. They are both described as 5 feet, four inches tall and weighing around 100 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective S. Roberts at 704-920-3020 or the Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000. Anonymous reports can be made through Crime Stoppers either on their website or by calling 704-932-7463.

MORE WCNC:

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.