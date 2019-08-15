FORT MILL, S.C. — Multiple residents on Forest Ridge Drive contacted the Fort Mill Police Department shortly after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday reporting gunshots.

Officers responded immediately to the Forest Ridge Apartments on 2300 Forest Ridge Drive and Highway 21 North. Once there, witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing people flee the area, on foot and in vehicles.

While there, officers received information that two people allegedly involved in the shooting had stopped at two different locations nearby and requested medical assistance for apparent gunshot wounds.The two, both 16-year old boys, were transported to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

This case remains under investigation, and no other information is available at this time.

