x
Two Watauga County schools dismiss early Wednesday, following death of student

Mable and Cove Creek schools will dismiss early to allow students and staff to attend 14-year-old, Cole Jackson Ellis's funeral
Credit: WCNC

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Mable Elementary School and Cove Creek Middle School will dismiss early on Wednesday at noon, to allow students and staff to attend the funeral service of 14-year-old Cole Jackson Ellis. 

On Friday, first responders were called to a scene near Laurel Branch Road in Vilas. 

According to Watauga County Sheriff's Office, Ellis was feeding cattle in a field when the tractor he was operating, lost traction and began sliding down a hill where it then overturned. 

Funeral services will be held by Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory on Wednesday at 2 PM at Alliance Bible Fellowship in Boone. 

