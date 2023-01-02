Two Watauga County schools dismiss early Wednesday, following death of student

Mable and Cove Creek schools will dismiss early to allow students and staff to attend 14-year-old, Cole Jackson Ellis's funeral

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Mable Elementary School and Cove Creek Middle School will dismiss early on Wednesday at noon, to allow students and staff to attend the funeral service of 14-year-old Cole Jackson Ellis.

On Friday, first responders were called to a scene near Laurel Branch Road in Vilas.

According to Watauga County Sheriff's Office, Ellis was feeding cattle in a field when the tractor he was operating, lost traction and began sliding down a hill where it then overturned.

Funeral services will be held by Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory on Wednesday at 2 PM at Alliance Bible Fellowship in Boone.

