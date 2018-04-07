CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The NBC Charlotte Defenders team is looking into Uber’s safety policy after an Uber driver was sexually assaulted in the middle of a ride.

Jonathan Neal, 22, has been arrested and charged with the sexual assaulting after he ordered a ride on the Uber app. Police say the assault happened just after midnight on Saturday morning just outside of uptown Charlotte.

The victim, who only spoke to NBC Charlotte, says she wants Uber to take new safety measures to protect drivers. She says she wants to see a panic button on the Uber app.

There is already a feature like that for riders but not yet for drivers.

NBC Charlotte wants to warn you her story is disturbing to hear. The 31-year-old victim, who NBC Charlotte is not identifying, said no one could hear screaming for help.

She described how she begged the suspect to stop.

“‘I don't want to get pregnant please stop, please stop, it hurts, it hurts,’” the victim recalled saying. “I started crying and screaming, praying someone would hear me but because the bars were playing loud music no one could hear me.”

Now, everyone is listening to her frightening story.

Our Defenders team started looking into the issue. Just last month, NBC Charlotte reported on a new emergency button for Uber riders that directly connects them with 911. Now, Uber tells NBC Charlotte a similar feature for drivers is coming soon.

“One of our priorities is to make sure both customers and drivers are utilizing best safe practices,” said Lieutenant Brad Koch with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

In another disturbing twist, police say Jonathan Neal was on state probation after being arrested for a sex offense in 2015.

“The victim had no idea she was picking up a registered sex offender,” Lt. Koch said.

Our Defenders team learned Uber does criminal background checks for drivers but not for riders. However, the ridesharing company says no one is anonymous because they need to provide their name and phone number to create an account.

However, for the victim, the name Jonathan Neal has become all too familiar.

“I wanted to call my mom right away, but I didn't know how to tell my mom I was raped,” she said.

Police say Uber was cooperative in the investigation and their technology helped make the arrest.

