Three pedestrians, including 5-year-old girl, struck in Union County

The Union County Sheriff's Office says the driver fled the scene after reportedly jumping the curb and striking the three individuals.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A 5-year-old girl and two other pedestrians are being treated for injuries after being struck in Union County Saturday, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.

It happened at a soccer field on Houndscroft Road in Fieldstone Farms around 3:15 p.m. Saturday. UCSO said the driver fled the scene after reportedly jumping the curb and striking the three individuals.

The vehicle is described as a silver or gray Nissan Altima.

The 5-year-old child was transported by EMS for potentially life-threatening injuries. The other two pedestrians have minor injuries.

The identities of the pedestrians have not been released.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating, and UCSO is assisting. Anyone with information on the driver of the Nissan should contact authorities.