UNC Board of Trustees votes to end 16-year freeze on renaming campus buildings

Saunders was an alumnus who served as a colonel in the Civil War and also founded the Ku Klux Klan in the state.
Credit: AP
In this photo taken Monday, April 20, 2015 the Old Well is shown among the spring foliage on campus at The University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's Board of Trustee voted to end its 16-year moratorium on renaming campus buildings on Wednesday morning.

Three years ago, the Board of Trustees voted to rename Saunders Hall, which had been named in 1992 for William Lawrence Saunders, as Carolina Hall. Saunders was an alumnus who served as a colonel in the Civil War and also founded the Ku Klux Klan in the state, and the trustees called it "an error" that he was considered for the honor of having his name on a campus building.

