CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The deadline to decide the future of a controversial Confederate monument has been pushed back.

In August, protesters pulled down Silent Sam at UNC-Chapel Hill. The plan to figure out what to do with the statue was suppose to be due next Thursday, but now school officials need an extension.

The Board of Governors agreed and the new deadline will be before the next Board meeting on December 14.

