UNC-Chapel Hill suspends athletics for 24 hours due to COVID-19 cases

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNC-Chapel Hill is suspending athletic activities for all sports teams due to an increase in COVID-19 cases on campus.
The university said activities will be suspending through 5 p.m. Thursday. It will also close campus recreation facilities.
"After consulting with our health experts and University leadership, we are taking this action to protect our students, coaches and staff,'' said Carolina Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham. "We want to make sure we continue to do everything we can to ensure that that our teams, campus and community remain healthy.''
On Monday, the university announced its undergraduate classes would shift to remote learning.