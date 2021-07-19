UNC Charlotte confirms COVID-19 cluster

The university confirms five students tested positive for the virus. The cluster involves students living on and off campus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UNC Charlotte confirmed on July 19 a COVID-19 cluster at the university.

According to an alert posted to the university's website, the cluster was detected through its Niner Health Check, testing and contact tracing protocols.

The cluster involves five students living both on and off campus.

The university says students are isolating and receiving appropriate medical care. The university is notifying all close contacts to begin quarantine and receive necessary testing.