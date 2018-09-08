CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WRAL) — The University of North Carolina System has unveiled a new first-of-its-kind app that will allow users to take immersive virtual reality tours of each of the UNC System’s 16 universities.

Made possible through the Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP) NC program, it marks the first wide-scale use of virtual reality to promote and facilitate college access.

Other schools have begun virtual tours, but this is the first time a university system has used the technology across all of its campuses.

Click here to read the full story.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

Copyright (c) 2018 NBC All Rights Reserved