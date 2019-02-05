WAYNESVILLE, N.C. — Funeral services have been announced for Riley Howell, the UNC Charlotte student who died fighting a shooter on campus earlier this week.

On Saturday, the family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wells Events and Reception Center in Waynesville, N.C. A memorial service will be held on Sunday at 5 p.m. in Stuart Auditorium at Lake Junaluska.

Donations in Howell's name may be made to the following organizations:

Wells Funeral Homes and Cremation Services handled the arrangements. A memorial register is available online.

"The family is profoundly moved by the outpouring of love and support shown by our friends, family, community, and people around the country we have never even met," the obituary read. "Riley died the way he lived, putting others first. Our hope is that his example resonates with everyone."

Howell and Ellis Parlier were killed in Tuesday's shooting; four others were hurt.

The suspect, Trystan Terrell, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder.

