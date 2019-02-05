CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As UNC Charlotte mourns the loss of lives in this week’s shooting, the community is coming together to unite as one.

The 704 Shop, a Charlotte-based lifestyle brand, designed a t-shirt to support Niner Nation through this tragedy.

The three founders of the 704 Shop all met at UNC Charlotte, so they knew they wanted to do something to help.

“This business wouldn’t exist without UNCC, so it was kind of like, alright how do we, how do we support and show our support,” said Scott Wooten, owner and founder of the 704 Shop.

The shirt can be pre-ordered through May 7. Wooten said the shop had already received more than 1,000 orders in less than 24 hours.

All the profits from the shirt will go to benefit the victims of the shooting.

“We kind of came to the conclusion that it was like he wins if we don’t do something,” Wooten said, “so let’s make something that everybody can kind of unite together with.”

UNC Charlotte

Closer to campus, Maggie Johnson, a senior nursing major, hosted a wellness day for students at Kirk Farm Park to bring students together in this tragic time.

“No one ever thinks it’s going to be their school, and now that it is our school, I think it’s a lot to really process what that means for us,” Johnson said.

The wellness day featured therapy dogs, food, and yoga, which gave students a space to work through their emotions.

“Just being able to process through, you know, what it means for us now going forward and how, you know, we can all kind of use each other,” Johnson added.

She wanted to thank all of the business that came together for students, including Insomnia Cookies, Domino’s Pizza, Dunkin’ Donuts, Chick-fil-A, Y2 Yoga, and Yoga One Dilworth, and Alliance Therapy.

On campus, the library also hosted therapy dogs that students could pet as they study for finals.

The university set up a fund through its website. The money raised there will support those affected by the shooting.

RELATED: 'Fastest I ever ran in my life' | UNC Charlotte shooting survivor speaks out

RELATED: Golfers wear green ribbons at Wells Fargo in support of UNC Charlotte

RELATED: Petition to have Riley Howell buried with full military honors

RELATED: Shooting victim expected to walk at UNCC graduation