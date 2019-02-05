CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's a petition to have 21-year-old Riley Howell given a burial with full military honors.

As of Thursday at 3:00 p.m. the petition has received 5,134 signatures. The petition needs 100,000 signatures by May 31 to get a response from the White House.

The petition reads:

Riley Howell, 21, died while tackling the gunman of the UNCC campus shooting on April 30. He was one of 2 students killed and 4 wounded, but there may have been many more victims had Riley not rushed the gunman and tackled him.

Riley was an ROTC cadet and would have served his country. Instead, he died saving the lives of his classmates.

For his heroism, we ask the Riley be given a burial with full military honors.

