WAYNESVILLE, N.C. — Saturday night, hundreds of people in a small mountain town came together to lean on one another in grief.

Riley Howell's visitation brought new stories about the young man's good character. Howell's funeral will be held Sunday at 5 p.m. inside an auditorium on a lake outside of Howell's hometown, Waynesville, North Carolina.

Town officials are expecting thousands to attend.

Howell's classmates, lifelong friends, loved ones came together to remember the life lost.

Tuesday, UNC Charlotte students were in their final day of classes when a gunman entered the back door of a classroom and opened fire. Howell took action and jumped on the shooter, taking him to the ground.

Howell gave his life and saved countless others. The shooter was taken into custody and faces a dozen charges, including two counts of murder.

On Sunday, Howell, an ROTC cadet, will be laid to rest with full military honors.

"He always put others before himself," Scout Powell, a classmate, said.



Jack Montgomery, another friend of Howell's, said his behavior spoke for itself.

"I think his actions speak louder than anything I can say," Montgomery said.

Friends and family hugged and comforted one another as they mourned a hero.

"Not many people would do that," Montgomery said. "I probably wouldn't do that... hero."

"Thank you," Montgomery said. "Thank you, Riley."

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say by not running but instead attempting to fight the shooter, Howell saved lives.

Meghan Beech, a UNCC student, was one of those lives that Howell saved.

"Riley, thank you for saving my life," she said.

Those close to him said they weren't surprised that he would give his life to save others.

"He was just a really good kid," said Ian McDonald, a family friend. "And he comes from a great family."