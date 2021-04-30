Last year, UNC Charlotte couldn't honor the anniversary of the 2019 mass shooting in person. This year, in-person memorials are happening

Several events are planned Friday to commemorate the shooting that left two students dead and four others wounded

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two years ago, UNC Charlotte became the site of yet another mass shooting that left two students killed and four others wounded after gunfire erupted inside a classroom.

The university community will be able to gather in person Friday to grieve, reflect and honor the memories of Riley Howell and Ellis Reed Parlier, something the Niner family was unable to do in 2020 during the earliest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, Niner Nation has a variety of events they can participate in on campus. The Niner Community Remembrance Art Mural is set up outside of the student union, and a 4.9-mile run-walk-bike event is a more active option. Outside of the Kennedy building, message boards will be set up for students to leave personal notes, along with a similar message board online.

A special program at 5:15 p.m. with remarks from student leaders, administrators, and more is also planned.

More events can be found online.

