Day of Remembrance: UNC Charlotte commemorates 3-year anniversary of campus shooting

On April 30, 2019, two students were killed and four others wounded after a gunman opened fire on the final day of class inside Kennedy Hall.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Saturday, April 30, marks three years since a gunman opened fire on the final day of class inside Kennedy Hall. Two students, Reed Parlier and Riley Howell, were killed. Four others were hurt: Drew Pescaro, Rami Alramadhan, Emily Houpt and Sean Dehart.

On the first anniversary of the shooting, the Niner Nation was unable to gather in person to grieve and honor the memories of Parlier and Howell, due to the earliest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the campus community gathered for multiple events, many of which will take place again this year.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: UNCC remembers Riley Howell and Ellis Reed Parlier on the second anniversary of school shooting

UNC Charlotte is beginning its Day of Remembrance on Friday, one day before the anniversary of the shooting. The full list of events is as follows:

Friday, April 29

The Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is hosting four sessions, each one hour long, to facilitate discussions to faculty and staff. The sessions are at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and will take place in Cone University Center, Room 112. Registration is required.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., members of the UNC Charlotte community can leave reflections outside the Kennedy Building. UNC Charlotte said tables and posting boards will be set up alongside notecards and pens, and messages will be collected by University Archives to add to eh April 30 collection. Those unable to participate may also leave a message online.

The 4.9 Remembrance Day Challenge will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the recreation center, as students are challenged to walk, run or jog 4.9 miles and then share it on social media.

The UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens has a monumental sculpture, created by faculty and students, commemorating the "community's solidarity and fellowship in the face of tragedy." The installation, which is located in the Asian Garden area of the gardens, came to be after the botanical gardens initially invited students, faculty, staff and visitors to record their feelings by drawing on small rocks following the events of April 30, 2019. The installation can be visited from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., though there will be a dedication ceremony at 12:15 p.m.

From 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the university's Center for Counseling at Psychological Services will be sponsoring a Niner Community Art Mural outside of the recreation center.

The Center for Counseling at Psychological Services and the recreation center are also joining for a virtual session of restorative yoga and meditation from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

At 5:40 p.m., the wreath-laying will take place outside of the Kennedy Building.

Saturday, April 30

The wreath will be removed at 5:40 p.m. and moved inside the Kennedy Building.

UNC Charlotte additionally has an April 30 Memorial digital exhibit, which features photos, videos, letters and more to highlight the campus and surrounding community's response.