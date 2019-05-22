CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After being released from Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center on Monday, UNC Charlotte shooting victim Drew Pescaro was back in the hospital Wednesday, according to a social media post.

"Update: Following discharge on Monday afternoon from CMC Main in Charlotte, Drew has since been rehospitalized locally and his body is working hard to combat infection related to his injuries," his girlfriend tweeted from his account.

Pescaro had been posting updates himself since May 11. Last Monday, he took his first steps without a walker. The 19-year-old ate his first meal in several days on Wednesday. His final surgery was Friday.

UNC Charlotte asked everyone to keep Pescaro, 20-year-old Rami Alramadhan, 20-year-old Sean DeHart, and 23-year-old Emily Houpt in their thoughts as they continue to heal.

Alramadhan recently had surgery, and Dehart has plans to return to school later this year.

“We look forward to welcoming him back to campus in the fall for the start of his junior year,” UNC Charlotte posted about Dehart on Facebook.

UNC Charlotte An update on Sean DeHart: "We look forward to welcoming him back to campus in the fall for the start of his junior year." ➡️ bit.ly/UNCC-RC

Two students were killed during the shooting in a classroom in the Kennedy building on April 30: 19-year-old Ellis Parlier and 21-year-old Riley Howell.

MORE STORIES ON WCNC.COM

Burke County man hurt in officer-involved shooting

FIFA scraps plan to expand to 48 teams for 2022 World Cup

Chick-fil-a employee helps drive-thru customer change flat tire