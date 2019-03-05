CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The UNC Charlotte community held a 'March For Our Lives' rally on campus and at Romare Bearden Park in response to the shooting on campus that happened on April 30.

The student-led rally began at the West Quad in front of Belk Gymnasium Friday afternoon to honor the two students killed and four injured in the shooting.

The rally was a call for action for the state legislature to respond to recent shootings at and near the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and other campuses nationwide.

After the March For Our Lives Rally, students took the light rail to Romare Bearden Park where another rally was hosted by the UNC Charlotte and Greater Charlotte Chapters of NAACP.

As part of the march, people wore Niner pride and green attire. The second rally was held to raise awareness of gun violence in our nation and community.

WCNC