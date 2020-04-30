CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Charlotte community gathers virtually to remember Ellis Parlier and Riley Howell, killed during the April 30, 2019 shooting on campus that also injured Drew Pescaro, Sean DeHart, Rami Al-Ramadhan, and Emily Houpt.

On this first anniversary, the school has organized an online remembrance ceremony, which is scheduled to begin at 5:10 p.m.

"On that day, and in the days and weeks that followed, we also witnessed the tremendous outpouring of support from Charlotte, the greater region, the state of North Carolina, and from others across the country and the world," outgoing UNCC Chanellor Philip Dubois said. "Even those who were not part of the Niner Nation family reached out and embraced us with support in so many ways: cards, letters, flowers, candles, and public demonstrations of compassion — which provided the strength our University community needed."

Coronavirus had prompted the cancellation of in-person classes. That prompted this year's first remembrance ceremony to become a virtual gathering.

"Unfortunately, under the circumstances, we are also not able to conduct any on-campus remembrance plans together, but that doesn’t mean that this day will have any less meaning," Dubois explained. "That community response was one of the motivating factors for us to organize a Day of Remembrance with campus reflection events and a concert performance at the Blumenthal Center for the Performing Arts."

The event will feature the Charlotte Symphony and the talented students, faculty, staff of UNC Charlotte’s performing and fine arts departments.

We will hear from Student Body President Chandler Crean and Student Body Vice President Adela Mann, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Kevin Bailey and a special appearance from CBS News correspondent and alum, Don Dahler ’91. In addition, we will present an artistic video and musical work from faculty members Jeff Murphy and John Allemeier, and musical performances by “Water From Fire” featuring alumni John Woodall ’14 and Kevin Brawley ‘13.

The program is scheduled to end at 5:40 p.m, the time of the 2019 shooting.

