CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Niner Nation Remembrance Commission submitted recommendations on how to help the University of North Carolina at Charlotte community grieve and remember those lost at the UNCC shooting last April in Kennedy Hall.

The Commission suggests Kennedy 236, where the deadly shooting occurred, and the adjoining Kennedy 234 not be used as classrooms going forward. The area in the hall where the shooting occurred has not been used this school year.

Additionally, the Commission suggests those two rooms be repurposed, and a "contemplative space" be created in the building along with a plaque to help students remember and reflect on the events of April 30, 2019.

According to the Commission's final report, the recommendation is based on "the historical significance that Kennedy has as the University's first building, and the symbol of resilience" the building now serves as for many.

The Commission, which met several times starting on August 26 of 2019, released the final report on January 7. The Commission consists of 14 members with various connections to the university, including a relative of UNCC shooting victim Reed Parlier.

In addition to the recommended changes to Kennedy, the Commission also recommended a permanent memorial that would name victims Reed Parlier and Riley Howell, acknowledge those wounded, and commemorate the resilience of the community.

The memorial would be located in front of Kennedy and a recently completed ellipse and fountain on campus.

The recommended budget for the memorial and commemorative space is $1 million, and an additional $1 million could be required for a commemorative space around Belk Plaza on campus.

Additionally, the Commission recommended several ways for the university community to practice remembrance, including an annual Day of Remembrance to occur at least until all students enrolled at the time of the shooting have graduated.

The report says the goal of the recommendations is "to honor those lost and to offer experiences and spaces that support remembrance, reflection, and healing."

The full report can be found here.

