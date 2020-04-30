CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Millions of college students have been sent home during the pandemic, and now have to finish the school year online. But Wednesday will be even more difficult for the UNC Charlotte community.

April 30 marks the one year anniversary of the shooting that killed two and left four others injured.

For students, it's been tough these last two spring semesters. A little over a month ago, students barely had any time to pack up their things and leave campus due to the outbreak. A year ago, a tragic shooting.

"A little more difficult than I expected," UNC Charlotte Architect Sophomore, Tahlya Mock said.

Difficult — not just for the UNC Charlotte sophomore, but for thousands whose lives as students came to an abrupt halt.

"Definitely miss all my campus friends, campus environment, we're missing out on all the spring activities," Mock said.

Mock is thankful she's healthy and safe but said she can't help feeling cheated out of another spring semester.

"We hoped that this year we would have a better spring and continue through the year without any issues and that didn't happen," Mock said.

This comes a year after two students were killed, four injured in the tragic campus shooting. The tragedy is still fresh in the minds of many.

"Gunshots, people were running," Mock said, remembering April 30, 2019.

Tomorrow, the university will hold a virtual event, "United: A Remembrance Program" paying tribute to the victims and honor students who were in the classroom on the day of the shooting.

RELATED: UNC Charlotte to hold virtual ceremony to honor shooting victims

The goal is to help the university community feel together while still apart.

"Hopefully next spring, that's going to be the one," Mock said. "Third times the charm right?"

WCNC will stream the Remembrance Ceremony. The virtual event starts at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday.

