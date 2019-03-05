CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The UNC Charlotte community is planning a 'March For Our Lives' rally through campus and then to Romare Bearden Park in response to the shooting on campus that happened on April 30.

The student-led rally will be held on campus at the West Quad in front of Belk Gymnasium at 2:00 p.m. to honor the two students killed and four injured in the shooting.

The rally is a call for action for the state legislature to respond to recent shootings at and near the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and other campuses nationwide.

After the March For Our Lives Rally, students will be taking the light rail to Romare Bearden Park at 4:00 p.m. where another rally hosted by the UNC Charlotte and Greater Charlotte Chapters of NAACP will take place.

The rally at Romare Bearden Park at 5:00 p.m. is to raise awareness of gun violence that is infecting our nation and the local community.

As part of the march, you can wear Niner pride or green attire as the community rally for the victims of gun violence.

