Here's how many unexcused absences a CMS student can have before the school will report it to DSS

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Madalina Cojocari is asked to contact the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The search continues for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, who was last seen at home on Nov. 23 but was not reported missing until Dec. 15. The mother and stepfather of Cojocari have both been arrested and charged with failing to report the girl's disappearance in a timely matter.

In light of the weeks in which Cojocari had not been seen but was not reported missing, some have questioned when school districts will intervene if a student has not been seen at school.

WCNC Charlotte looked into it and found North Carolina law requires school districts to alert the district attorney and Department of Social Services if a student has 10 unexcused absences in a year, when parents haven't made a good faith effort to bring them to school.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools spokesperson told WCNC Charlotte schools in the district will contact parents when a child accumulates three, six, and 10 unexcused absences.

At 10 unexcused absences, the district then alerts Social Services and the parents may be referred for prosecution in violation of North Carolina attendance law.

The spokesperson said CMS couldn't release specifics in this case due to the ongoing criminal investigation.

The Cornelius Police Department wrote on Facebook that the best way to help its search right now is to print out the FBI missing person poster of Madalina and post it outside. It's also suggested to share it on social media.