Live WWII-era aerial ordnance washes up on Buxton beach; detonation planned for Oct. 23

The safety perimeter measures approximately a half mile and will remain in place until a U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit from Norfolk, Virginia arrives.

BUXTON, N.C. — Park rangers on the North Carolina coast said a potential unexploded ordnance has washed onshore, leading authorities to establish a safety perimeter to protect visitors.

A statement from Cape Hatteras National Seashore says the item was discovered on the beach at Buxton on Thursday near the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse Beach Access parking area.

David Hallac, superintendent of National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, says big waves often lead to unexploded ordnance and practice bombs washing onshore.

By Thursday night, the Seashore had determined the ordnance was a live explosive. A Navy EOD unit plans to detonate the 100-lb WWII-era aerial bomb on October 23, at 9 a.m.

The explosion is not expected to damage any nearby structures, but residents might hear it.

Dare County plans to call its residents at 8:30 a.m. to alert them to the upcoming sound.