Union County commissioner chairman dies after health complications

Stony Rushing served as a commissioner for 13 years in two stints.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — County officials are mourning the loss of a long-serving commissioner who they say was passionate about the community.

Stony Rushing, the Union County Board of Commissioners Chairman, died after battling health issues over the past year, Union County officials said on Tuesday.

Rushing was a county commissioner for 13 years. He was first elected in 2002 and served until 2006 before joining the board again in 2014 where he served to the present. Rushing served as the chairman of the board during his second stint.

"Chairman Rushing loved Union County and was passionate about serving this community," county officials said in a statement. "His contributions to Union County have been immeasurable and will leave a lasting impact."

In 2019, Rushing made an unsuccessful bid for North Carolina's 9th congressional district in a special election that was held after voting fraud allegations prevented certification of the 2018 election's winner, Mark Harris, a Charlotte area pastor. Harris chose not to run in the special election and endorsed Rushing.

Rushing is survived by his wife, Anne-Marie, and their two children.

