MONROE, N.C. — Four Parkwood High School students were injured when their car overturned along Crow Road in Union Count late Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

The rollover crash occurred along Crow Road near Luther Lane, which is located to the northwest of Roughedge.

"Several of the students have serious injuries and were transported to the hospital," a Union County Public Schools spokesperson told WCNC NBC Charlotte.

At least one person is believed to have been airlifted to Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte for treatment of serious injuries.

The PowderPuff game scheduled for Wednesday night at the high school has been cancelled, according to a tweet from Parkwood Athletics.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Union County Sheriff's Office is assisting the North Carolina Highway Patrol with the investigation.

