2 Killed, 4 hurt in Union County crash

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Two young men were killed early on New Year's Day when the vehicle they were in ran off the roadway and struck a tree on East Highway 218 in Union County.

The accident happened around 4 a.m., according to authorities.

Investigators say the six men in the F350 truck were all in their late teens and early 20's and were on their way to go duck hunting.



Authorities say fatigue may have been a factor in the crash that killed the driver, 18-year-old Garrison Smith and the back left seat passenger, 21-year-old Shad Little.