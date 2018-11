The Union County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a missing 74-year-old man.

According to deputies, Sung Ku Kang was last seen between 8-9 p.m. Wednesday night. Kang lives on Sentinel Drive in Indian Trail and was last seen near the entrance to Colton Ridge.

Deputies report he is approx 5’5” and about 130 pounds and is suffering from Alzheimer’s.

If seen, please call 911.

