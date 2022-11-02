Inmate found unresponsive dies at hospital, Union County deputies say

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate in the Union County Detention Center died at a hospital after he was discovered unresponsive by an officer at the jail Friday morning.
According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, an officer was conducting morning meal service around 6:15 a.m. when the inmate was discovered. Deputies say the officer moved to immediately provide medical care to the inmate before getting him transported to a local hospital by Union EMS. Ultimately, the inmate was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The sheriff's office notes the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) will now handle the investigation as is standard protocol. The office also said as of writing, no evidence suggests foul play was involved in the inmate's death. The man also will not be identified pending family notification.