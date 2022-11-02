x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Inmate found unresponsive dies at hospital, Union County deputies say

The sheriff's office said an officer noticed the male inmate was unresponsive and immediately began to provide medical care.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate in the Union County Detention Center died at a hospital after he was discovered unresponsive by an officer at the jail Friday morning.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, an officer was conducting morning meal service around 6:15 a.m. when the inmate was discovered. Deputies say the officer moved to immediately provide medical care to the inmate before getting him transported to a local hospital by Union EMS. Ultimately, the inmate was pronounced dead at the hospital.

MORE NEWS: Person shot in Uptown Charlotte, Medic reports

The sheriff's office notes the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) will now handle the investigation as is standard protocol. The office also said as of writing, no evidence suggests foul play was involved in the inmate's death. The man also will not be identified pending family notification.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. 

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

Related Articles

In Other News

Carolina connection to the Super Bowl