Inmate found unresponsive dies at hospital, Union County deputies say

The sheriff's office said an officer noticed the male inmate was unresponsive and immediately began to provide medical care.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate in the Union County Detention Center died at a hospital after he was discovered unresponsive by an officer at the jail Friday morning.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, an officer was conducting morning meal service around 6:15 a.m. when the inmate was discovered. Deputies say the officer moved to immediately provide medical care to the inmate before getting him transported to a local hospital by Union EMS. Ultimately, the inmate was pronounced dead at the hospital.