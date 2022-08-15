Union County Sheriff's Office chooses name for K-9 after community vote

The sheriff's office rounded it down to nine names for people to choose from about a week ago.

Example video title will go here for this video

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff's Office's newest member is now set to begin work after getting his last credential: his name!

Sheriff's office staff have named their newest K-9 "Griff" after a brief naming contest where community members voted for their favorite name.

"Griff" was one of nine names that people had the chance to vote on for the K-9's name. Some of the others included Logan, Union, and Radar.

The name "Griff" was placed as an option in honor of Union County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Brian Griffin, who has been involved with the K-9 program since 2000.