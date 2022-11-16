Union County K9 recovers critical evidence following vehicle pursuit

"We are extremely proud of all our K9 teams and the countless hours of training they put in to ensure they are prepared when the call to action comes."

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County K9 is getting credit for recovering critical evidence after a vehicle pursuit.

Deputies say two suspects ended up running away from police. Sheriff's deputy Harlow and K9 Zander were called into the area of Indian Trail to look for evidence. That's when deputies said Zander found a bookbag with clothing and a firearm inside. Officials say the suspects tossed the bag when they tried running from the vehicle.

