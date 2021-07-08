Union County teen creates online petition urging school system to require masks

The online petition had more than 1,300 signatures as of Friday night.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — With the new school year just a little more than two weeks away, teenager Colton Hamilton is hoping to see a change in Union County.

It was supposed to be a seamless transition into his sophomore year at Marvin Ridge High School. But with COVID-19 cases continuing to spike due to the delta variant, Hamilton is concerned with the Union County Board of Education's decision to have a mask optional policy for the upcoming school year.

Because of that decision, Hamilton created a change.org petition asking the BOE to require masks for the start of the academic year.

"I was actually intrigued to make the petition whenever I heard about the delta variant and how bad it was getting," he said. "I was planning on going back to school this year, in person, but now we've all heard about how the government is telling us how the delta variant is contagious."

The petition had nearly 1,400 signatures as of 12:25 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7.

Hamilton was fully remote last year, and is concerned about going to the school due to the contagious nature of the delta variant, citing concern for his baby sister.

"We have a 7-month-old baby in our house," he said. "I don't want to go to school right now with unmasked people who could transmit the virus to me, and then I could transmit that to her, especially with the delta variant and how dangerous it's been proven to be."

He said he does want to be back in person with his friends, but he wants to be safe.

"I'm a 10th grader, and I was full remote last year," Hamilton explained. "I've not walked the halls in my high school, I've not seen my friends in over a year-and-a-half. I just hope the Union County Board of Education masks another mask mandate for the kids and the staff. That way I can go in the building, see my friends and we can safely hold in-person classes. We know that nobody likes remote learning."

The debate of having masks required or being optional within districts has intensified over the weeks with several districts in the Charlotte area making decisions.

Currently, six school districts within the region have requirements on masks.

But with cases continuing to rise across the state, Hamilton hopes to see change and said he appreciates the support his petition has gotten this week.

"I would like to say thank you to everyone that has supported the petition," he said. "Personally, I didn't think this would get over 500 people. I'm glad it has gotten as much support as it has. I hope this spurs the Union County Board of Education to make a change."

