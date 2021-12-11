Groundbreaking begins on new regional library in Union County

The library will be in the 1500 block of Cuthbertson Road near Cuthbertson Middle School and Cuthbertson High School.

WAXHAW, N.C. — A new regional library is coming to Waxhaw.

Tuesday morning, officials broke ground to officially start the construction of the Union County Southwest Regional Library.

The library will be in the 1500 block of Cuthbertson Road near Cuthbertson Middle School and Cuthbertson High School.

The library, which will end up being about 19,000 square feet, will have meeting spaces, special programs and expanded collections available for the community to take advantage of.

The planning of this library started in late 2018 with a series of community meetings, and the site was selected in early 2019.

