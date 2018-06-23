UNION COUNTY, N.C -- Union County officials are asking the public to voluntarily conserve water by asking residents to not water their lawns until they receive constant rain.

Officials say it is not a drought issue, but a demand issue.

The county has about 25 million gallons of treated water available per day. Over the past week, up to 22 million gallons daily was consumed. Usually due to increased yard irrigation.

Once normal temperatures and rainfall return, officials say they will welcome the return of the normal three-days-per-week yard irrigation schedule.

