'Never met a stranger' | Longtime Union County Public Schools employee passes away

A GoFundMe page has been posting updates on her condition since September when she was hospitalized due to COVID-19.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A longtime Union County Public Schools employee, Melissa Bowman, has passed away, the district confirms. Bowman worked with the district for 20 years, serving as a data manager at Poplin Elementary for 11.

In September, friends and family of Bowman said she had been in the hospital for weeks after contracting COVID-19. A GoFundMe fundraiser page has posted updates on her condition since September.

UCPS was not able to confirm Bowman's cause of death, but the GoFundMe page update from organizer Shelley Gordon says she "passed away after a valiant fight."

"Although we are broken-hearted and inconsolable, we know she is free of pain and is comfortable at last," the update from Gordon continues.

UCPS said the district extends its sincerest condolences to her family, saying she "will truly be missed by her school family."

Counselors will be available for students and staff in need of support throughout the next week.

The GoFundMe page for Bowman was initially set up to support her family.