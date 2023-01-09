School calendar changes prompts lawsuit against Union County Public Schools

According to the lawsuit, UCPS is starting school three weeks before NC law allows it.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The chosen start date for the 2023-24 school year in Union County has prompted civil action against the school district.

Two parents and Honeysuckle Riding Academy, a horse riding lessons and camp business, filed the lawsuit in Union County. According to a complaint, the Union County Board of Education (UCBOE) set the start date for the 2023-24 school year as Aug. 9, 2023, which the plaintiffs say is three weeks before NC law allows.

On Dec. 13, 2022, the UCBOE met to discuss and vote on making changes to the 2023-2024 academic calendar. In the end, school leaders unanimously voted to start the coming school year earlier.

Under the new calendar, Union County students will return to the classroom on Aug. 9, 2023. Exams will also be taken prior to winter break. The school year will end on May 22, 2024.

This decision came after a vote was taken by Union County Public Schools (UCPS) in late 2022 to ask parents for input on their calendar preferences. According to the lawsuit, both options offered by UCPS set the start date as Aug. 28.

Regardless, the board met on Dec. 6, 2022, and proposed starting school on Aug. 9, acknowledging that it was against state law but noting that other districts had made similar moves.

Phil Berger, President Pro Tempore of the North Carolina Senate, says he favors flexibility in school district calendars but says the law is in place and school districts should follow it.

"[The schools] acknowledge that the law exists and they're going to do what they want to anyway, the appropriate way to change that would be for the legislature to pass a law modifying the calendar law," said Berger. "There is not the support in the General Assembly to make that change."

The lawsuit calls on potential misdemeanors and possible removals from office if the board members do not comply with the state laws.

"You can't have school districts just picking and choosing which sections of the education law they want to follow," said Mitch Armbruster, who is representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

Armbruster did not have a timeline for a potential court date on this matter as UCPS has not legally responded to the lawsuit yet.