Union County Public Schools operating remotely Thursday due to flooding potential

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County Public Schools will operate on a fully remote learning schedule on Thursday, September 17, due to the possibility of flooding.

WCNC Charlotte Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said the remnants of Tropical Storm Sally is sending water and moisture our way. Flash flood concerns are expected across much of the region.

Union County will be under high risk, which means a 25-50% chance of flash flooding is expected.

Due to the potential for flooding and the risk of dangerous road conditions, UCPS schools will be closed but instruction will continue virtually.