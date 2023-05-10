Union County school bus involved in crash, no students injured

Union County Schools say six students were on board

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — According to Union County Public Schools, a school bus was involved in a crash on Highway 218 this morning.

There were six students, from Piedmont Middle and High School, on board. None of the students are injured.

The bus driver was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

