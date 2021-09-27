Union County Public Schools superintendent responds to local health department's letter about COVID-19 protocols

The Union County public health director penned a letter to the school system on Sept. 24 asking the system to follow COVID-19 control measures.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County Public Schools is now responding after a letter was sent by the county's public health director, Dennis Joyner, about COVID-19 protocols within the school system.

In the letter penned by Joyner, he encouraged UCPS personnel to begin immediately complying with control measures against the virus, or possibly face legal enforcement due to state and local laws.

You can read the full letter sent by Joyner on Sept. 24 below.

The letter ended by asking UCPS for acknowledgement of receipt no later than Monday, Sept. 27, at 5 p.m.

WCNC Charlotte obtained the response by UCPS Superintendent Dr. Andrew Houlihan late Monday night.

In the letter, Houlihan says UCPS will continue to provide information requested to support the health department and staff with responsibilities.

You can read the letter from UCPS.

The Union County Board of Education is also scheduled to meet on Tuesday, Sept. 28, to focus strictly on current voting districts and population change following the 2020 U.S. Census. No discussion is expected about COVID-19 protocols is expected at this time.

Away from the school system, the Union County Consolidated Human Services Board is also expected to hold a special called meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 3:15 p.m.

Some of the topics planned for discussion include a COVID-19 update related to UCPS, discussion of COVID-19 metrics within the county and other related matters.