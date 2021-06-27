Union County student advancing to Scripps National Spelling Bee finals

Sreethan Gajula is advancing to the finals after competing in the semifinals on Sunday, June 27. The finals will take place on July 8.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Sreethan Gajula of Union County is heading to the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals. He was among 30 students nationwide that made it to the semifinals, and made the final 11 Sunday night.

Gajula, 14, is the lone representative from North Carolina in the competition. He attends Marvin Ridge Middle School and is sponsored by the Carolina Panthers.

"It was really a surreal experience," Gajula previously said about making it to the semifinals. "Soon as she said, 'That is correct,' a lot of emotions were rushing through my mind. I was kind of in a state of shock... it was a really fruitful day today."

Several North Carolina and South Carolina representatives qualified for this year’s event, along with Gajula. The North Carolina students include Brianna Jimison (Charlotte), Rishidharan Jayakumar (Charlotte), Logan Edwards (Charlotte), Cana Gerald (Durham), Abigail Lollis (Lillington), Kristen Carrington (Smithfield), Zachary Thurnher (Fayetteville), James Dover (Gastonia), London Cornwell (Shelby) and Riley Crysell (Wilson).

Students from South Carolina that made it to the event include Lukas Chavis (Florence), Keerthana Samuel (Charleston) and Na’amah Morbeth (Spartanburg).

The finals will take place at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 8. You can watch the finals on ESPN2 and ESPNU.