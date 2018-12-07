MARSHVILLE, N.C. -- Union County Sheriff's detectives arrested Alexander Vandentoorn, 19, of Marshville on charges of possessing child pornography.

Investigators received a tip from Internet Crimes against Children (ICAC) that indicated a large quantity of images depicting children either nude or involved in sex acts had been uploaded through the internet at his residence.

Detectives located about 120 images and videos of child pornography that been uploaded through a Dropbox account, the images reflected crimes against unknown children under the age of 12.

Vandentoorn faces 12 counts of second degree sexual exploitation and remains in the Union County Jail with a court appearance scheduled for July 13.

