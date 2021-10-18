Parents protest at Union Day Charter after Head of School fired

At this time, Hamilton is still listed on the school's website as the Head of School.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Early Monday morning parents and students protested outside of Union Day School after they said the charter's Head of School, Matthew Hamilton was fired unfairly.

"We want Mr. Hamilton back here to continue to guide us and lead this school into the next direction for the next 10, 20 years and he deserves the opportunity to do just that," one protester told WCNC Charlotte.

At this time, Hamilton is still listed on the school's website as the Head of School.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to the school and the school provided a statement stating:

"This is a personnel matter that the board can not legally discuss publicly."

