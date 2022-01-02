5 puppies die after New Year's Day fire in Union Grove, first responders say

Several agencies responded to the scene, according to a social media post from Union Grove Fire & Rescue.

UNION GROVE, N.C. — An accidental fire on New Year's Day resulted in five puppies passing away, according to officials in Iredell County.

The Union Grove Fire & Rescue Facebook page confirmed they worked with the Wilkes-Iredell Volunteer Fire Department, Buck Shoals Volunteer Fire Department and Central Fire Department during the call just before 9:30 p.m. in Union Grove near Howard's Bridge Road.

MORE NEWS: Blue Ridge Energy ready to serve customers impacted by winter weather

According to the post, the heavy fire load made controlling the fire difficult but it was contained in just over 30 minutes. While the fire was determined to be accidental, officials confirmed five puppies died during the incident.

1/1/21 @ 21:24hrs UGFR with assistance from Wilkes-Iredell VFD, Buck Shoals Volunteer Fire Department and Central Fire... Posted by Union Grove Fire & Rescue on Sunday, January 2, 2022

North Iredell Rescue Squad and Iredell County Emergency Medical Service also responded to provide medical coverage.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts