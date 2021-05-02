United Cajun Navy suspends search for 7 missing Seacor crew members after 'rumors and accusations'

PORT FOURCHON, La. — Members of the United Cajun Navy searched parts of Louisiana's Gulf Coast on off-road vehicles looking for the remaining 7 crew members still missing on Sunday, but the group called off the search.
Rescuers saved 6 of 19 crewmen after Seacor Power capsized in the Gulf of Mexico in April, the rest were found dead or remain missing.
The Louisiana non-profit group that helps with search & rescue and disaster relief was not the only organization searching for the missing crew members, a post on the group's Facebook page said.
But they may not be parting on good terms with the others, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate reported.
"Unfortunately, the volunteer search effort for the 7 missing Seacor crewmen has turned into a whirlwind of accusations, untruths and finger-pointing when efforts should be still concerned with bringing the remaining 7 Seacor crewmen home," the post said.
The organization said it will publish Sunday a "detailed statement of up-to-date payments that are for search efforts as well as payments made to families of the 7 missing and 6 deceased Seacor crewmen."
A comment made by United Cajun Navy's Facebook on Saturday said it post a list of names asking for donation refunds, but the Sunday post said that wasn't going to happen.
Instead, it will publish a list of payments in an effort to be transparent.
"People have started rumors based off of false information and statements in some part due to comments from individuals that United Cajun Navy has Permanent Protection Orders against," the post said. "United Cajun Navy will strictly fight to enforce the Protection Orders against these individuals and in short time the truth about how these individuals affected several good people's negative comments will come out."