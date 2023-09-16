Deadly crash shuts down part of Charlotte road, police say

Medic said one person died at the scene, and two others were taken away to be treated.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A deadly crash that unfolded in the University City area is now under investigation, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers responded shortly before 9 p.m. along West W.T. Harris Boulevard near the intersection with David Cox Road. Medic reported one person died at the scene, while two other patients had to be transported away for treatment.

CMPD said the westbound lanes of W.T. Harris Boulevard were shut down for the investigation. Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes.

Details about how the crash unfolded and the identity of the deceased person have not yet been shared. WCNC Charlotte will update this article once that information has been shared.

Fatal Crash Investigation in the University City Division https://t.co/nM44J77m0e — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 17, 2023

