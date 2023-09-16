Deadly crash shuts down part of Charlotte road, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A deadly crash that unfolded in the University City area is now under investigation, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Officers responded shortly before 9 p.m. along West W.T. Harris Boulevard near the intersection with David Cox Road. Medic reported one person died at the scene, while two other patients had to be transported away for treatment.
For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app and enable push notifications.
CMPD said the westbound lanes of W.T. Harris Boulevard were shut down for the investigation. Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes.
Details about how the crash unfolded and the identity of the deceased person have not yet been shared. WCNC Charlotte will update this article once that information has been shared.
PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE
Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts || iHeart
Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.