'There is nothing for them to do' | University City leaders say it's time to create a space for young teens

Darlene Heater, the executive director of University City Partners, said University City Partners is now in the process of brainstorming long-term options.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The University City area of Charlotte announced they’re seeing a lot of growth from businesses to people moving into the area, but as the world opens up from the pandemic they’ve also realized they don't have much for young teens to do.

"It is becoming more and more obvious as the pandemic lifts and kids want to get out, there is nothing for them to do,” said Darlene Heater, the executive director of University City Partners, adding, "This is something I don’t think Charlotte does well period, is creating places for young teens you know before they get their driver’s license."

"They want some meaningful things to do besides the mall, and there aren’t skating rinks in our area that are very close and accessible for them to get to," Joyce Tompkins, the executive director of the Keith Family YMCA in University City area, said.

Tompkins said she can tell the kids want to be out of the house.

"We’re seeing them on our basketball courts, we’re seeing in our Y’s and in our buildings,” Tompkins said.

Tompkins said they are now working with the city to help.

“We got pulled into that conversation from hearing about a lot of teens that made their way down to the boardwalk unexpectedly,” Tompkins said. "They all kind of ended up down there one weekend and it was almost like a cry, that we know that they want to have something to do.”

Tompkins said they don't just want it -- they need it.

“We know idle minds are the devil’s playground, and so we want to make sure they’re getting engaged, they know the community cares they actually have safe places to be,” Tompkins said.

Tompkins said they are already offering a summer camp for pre-school to teens, but starting Friday, June 18, they will begin their Level Up program. Teens will be able to come Friday and Saturday from 8-11 p.m. for free until Aug. 21.

“They don’t have to be members of the Y, but it gives them safe places to hang out," Tompkins said. "We provide them with dinner, we try to schedule fun things like laser tag and cooking opportunities.”

Tompkins said they’ll also open the fitness rooms, the indoor pool, and bring a DJ to the gym so it feels like their own space.

“We’re trying to make sure that we stay relevant and meet them where they are,” Tompkins said.

Heater said location is a factor there too.

"Our YMCA is a little more remote," Heater said. "The kids want to be along the light rail and along the lakefront, so we have really been challenged by this.”

Heater said University City Partners is now in the process of brainstorming new long-term options.

"We’re at a point at our development where we can do something about this," Heater said. "We have a great Par 3 golf course that's right close to the rail line, we have of course a lakefront, a big lawn space, probably half an acre in front of the IKEA store. We have places, we just have to be intentional about making sure we're thinking about this demographic of our population."