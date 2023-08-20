University City Partners celebrates 20 years with plans to expand in the future

The group is helping shape the growth in Charlotte's University City area.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One area in Charlotte that's seeing more and more people move to it is University City.

University City Partners is a nonprofit organization that is helping businesses and residents expand with many of its goals listed in the Charlotte Future 2040 plan.

Keith Stanley, Executive Director of University City Partners said he is looking to help build Charlotte's second largest employment center.

"Making sure we have the construction. making sure we have the roads, buses, the transportation," Stanley said.

The group is looking to enhance the lives of current and new residents to the area. Stanley told WCNC Charlotte anchor and reporter Jane Monreal that the 2040 plan of Charlotte only builds on what is already happening in the area, including diversity, education, and mobility.

"Once they're off the blue line extension, connecting them to their communities, the retail centers, places they work," Stanley said. "But we're also excited, not too far from here, is the 40 million dollar library."

The library is set to open in the spring of 2025.

There is also a new three-mile multi-use path on top of the already 14 miles of greenway paths that Stanley explained help make UNC Charlotte even more accessible.

Stanley said they know the need to balance the area's growth with the quality of life for current residents.