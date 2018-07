CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A crash involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police cruiser left two people hospitalized Sunday afternoon.

According to CMPD, the crash happened near West W.T. Harris Boulevard and J.M. Keynes Drive in University City.

CMPD said the two people hospitalized are being treated for minor injuries. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

