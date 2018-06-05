CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Sunday was a somber day for college students in the Queen City.

Hundreds gathered to remember a 20-year-old woman who was killed after falling out of a party bus in northeast Charlotte.

Earlier this week, Polly Rogers fell out of an emergency window on a party bus in northeast Charlotte and was fatally struck by two cars, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Rogers was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority at UNC Charlotte. Sorority sisters shared their memories of Rogers, saying the 20-year-old lived her life to the fullest.

During the memorial, members of Zeta Tau Alpha did a ritual as a way to send off members who had left them.

A fraternity at UNC Charlotte, Kappa Sigma, was suspended in relation to the incident.

