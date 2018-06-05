CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The UNC Charlotte community will be holding a vigil for a 20-year-old woman who was killed after falling out of a party bus in northeast Charlotte.

The vigil for Polly Rogers will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Star Quad on the main campus of UNC Charlotte.

Organizers are asking attendees to circle the area where the star is located.

Earlier this week, Rogers fell out of an emergency window on a party bus in northeast Charlotte and was fatally struck by two cars, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

A fraternity at UNC Charlotte, Kappa Sigma, was suspended in relation to the incident.

Those interested in attending the vigil can click here to access the UNC Charlotte campus map.

